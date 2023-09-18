Banque Delubac & Cie launches payment offerings with Finastra Payments To Go. Source: Shutterstock.com

Financial software applications and marketplaces provider Finastra has announced that Banque Delubac & Cie, an independent financial institution offering specialist banking services, has launched its instant payments offering with Finastra Payments To Go. With the SaaS solution implemented, the bank can provide other institutions with access to Europe’s TARGET Instant Payments Settlements (TIPS), while future-proofing its business to respond quickly to changing demands. The solution will also help the bank deliver faster innovation and drive business growth.

Djillali Ouadah, Head of Correspondent Banking at Banque Delubac & Cie, said: “Customers expect to make and take payments instantly, seamlessly and securely, 24/7. As transaction volumes continue to grow, we will provide a highly reliable payment processing solution to facilitate instant payments, without compromising security. Finastra’s industry expertise and robust solution has given us the agility and scalability required to keep pace with customer demands while ensuring we continue delivering the best possible user experience.”

Access to TIPS

Payments To Go provides end-to-end payment processing as a scalable SaaS model, enabling banks to accelerate their instant payment services rollout and deliver flexible digital payment offerings faster and more efficiently. Institutions can implement new offerings by reducing complexity and operational costs, such as compliance with the proposed EU instant payments regulation. Tightly integrated with Finastra’s Financial Messaging Gateway for direct access to multiple payment rails, the solution has provided the bank with easy, frictionless and more affordable access to TIPS.

Sylvie Boucheron-Saunier, Global Chief Revenue Officer, Payments at Finastra, added: “Payment services providers (PSPs) in all 27 countries in the EU, will soon be required by regulation to enable the sending and receiving of instant payments, any time or day. Our solution has enabled Banque Delubac & Cie to provide its customers with access to faster, more transparent and inclusive payment services. The rapid time to value and our close collaboration has ensured that the solution meets the bank’s needs and ambitions for success.”