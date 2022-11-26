BankClarity partners Moneycorp to streamline global payment services

BankClarity’s clients will get access to 120 currencies with live market rates. Credit: Vardan Papikyan on Unsplash

BankClarity, a provider of banking technology to non-bank financial institutions, has deployed Moneycorp’s payments API to streamline foreign exchange and cross-border payments for its clientele.

The UK-based companies have also signed distribution agreement.

Moneycorp claims that its API technology and global payments solutions will give BankClarity’s clients access to 120 currencies with live market rates.

Moneycorp offers live market rates that it aggregates from 14 partner banks.

Apart from improving existing suite of banking and FX partners, the API will also improve BankClarity’s clients straight through processing (STP) of cross border payments.

Moneycorp head of payments solutions Francesco Giovanni Ghizzardi said: “Implementing Moneycorp’s expertly engineered payments API will streamline foreign exchange and cross-border payments for BankClarity’s clientele.

“Our highly valued expertise means that BankClarity clients will have the best service on offer, and we know it will provide efficiency and power growth at every stage.”

Moneycorp added that the optimised network of its payments API slashes payment processing delays and failures.

BankClarity chief executive Aidan McAvinue said: “As two progressive businesses with a relentless focus on solving client needs, it’s brilliant to see our partnership with BankClarity flourish. Implementing Moneycorp’s expertly engineered payments API will streamline foreign exchange and cross-border payments for BankClarity’s clientele.

“Our highly valued expertise means that BankClarity clients will have the best service on offer, and we know it will provide efficiency and power growth at every stage.”

In September this year, Moneycorp strengthened its presence in Europe by launching its business in France. In January, the company bolstered its in-country payment capabilities by providing access to alternative payment rails in APAC, LatAm, and Africa.