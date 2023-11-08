Bank of Philippine Islands (BPI) and Personetics have announced a partnership to execute the bank’s personal financial management (PFM) strategy. This will be achieved by providing enhanced hyper-personalised digital experience capabilities for their customers.
BPI recently launched the Track and Plan tool on the new BPI app. This analyses the financial activities of individual users on the app and shares personalised insights on spending habits. This is in line with the bank’s thrust on digitalisation, customer obsession and sustainability.
The BPI Track and Plan uses Personetics’ AI-powered and advanced data analytics solution to create personalised recommendations for over four million active digital customers, based on each individual’s financial transactional data.
“Personetics is an ideal partner in providing our customers with the tools and direction they need”
With the introduction of the new BPI app, and the Track and Plan tool, the bank helps customers with self-service options for depositing funds, paying bills and other transactions. Partnering with Personetics hopes to play a part in strengthening its customer relationships with value-added advisory services and 20 out-of-the box hyper-personalised insights to help customers manage cash flows, make informed financial decisions, and save.
Personetics’ Engagement Platform enriches personal savings and debit card data and categorises it in ways that are meaningful for BPI customers. It applies AI, machine learning, and natural language programming models to the enriched data to generate, manage, and deliver hyper-personalised, easy-to-understand insights, and actionable recommendations. Personetics Engagement Builder enabled BPI Track and Plan to tailor insights to the specific sensitivities, behaviours, and concerns of their customer base, and rapidly generate new insights as needed.
Fitzgerald Chee, Head of Consumer Platforms at BPI, said: “As the first bank in the Philippines, BPI has a long history of industry leadership, and today, it provides the most advanced digital capabilities of any bank in the country. We are proud to be the first to empower our customers with rich, personalised recommendations and insights. Personetics is an ideal partner in providing our customers with the tools and direction they need to become more involved and active in shaping their own financial future.
