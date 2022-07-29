Aurus taps Blackhawk Network to bolster payment offerings

Blackhawk Network has joined forces with unified payments platform company Aurus, which provides global solutions that address the payments ecosystem.

The Aurus omni-commerce payment platform accepts a range of payment types, including credit card brands, private-label credit cards, and gift cards.

The partnership with Blackhawk will enable the firm to add additional payment services via a single consolidated settlement and a single integration.

The new services include digital wallets, Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) payments, and crypto payments among others.

Aurus’ platform also supports industry-specific payment options such as Fleet, FSA, and EBT for food stamps and cash benefits.

Blackhawk Network vice-president and group head Tristan Roffey said: “We strongly value our relationships with software innovators such as Aurus who are helping to grow payments with new ideas and innovative solutions.

“We continue to look for ways to grow our innovation and impact in the digital payments space, and we’re proud to partner with Aurus.”

Aurus CEO Rahul Mutha said: “Combining the capabilities and talents of two global payment leaders is an incredible partnership opportunity that is going to benefit both our merchants and consumers.

“Businesses are striving to enable and accelerate unified-commerce payments on a global scale, and our partnership with Blackhawk furthers these capabilities.”

Earlier this month, Blackhawk Network struck a partnership with Klarna to offer alternative payment solutions for consumers at various retail outlets.

This January, the firm acquired a minority stake in Singapore-based rewards and incentives firm Wogi, expanding its rewards and incentives throughout Southeast Asia and providing solutions to the APAC businesses.