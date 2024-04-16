Aurora Payments has introduced the ARISE Payment Platform, a cloud-based, payment-agnostic modern payment system designed specifically for SMBs. The ARISE Payment Platform works in tandem with the ARISE Payment Terminal in a card-present environment or standalone mode in a card-not-present environment. Designed as a one-stop payment hub, ARISE is an easy-to-use, powerful payment solution for SMBs.
Small and midsize businesses account for 44% of the United States GDP, close to half of all employment, and half of the roughly $370bn in overall tech spending. Most customers now prefer credit cards and digital payments to cash. Managing multiple payment systems and streams of revenue remains a challenge for many SMBs, however.
Owners of nail shops, hair salons, tattoo parlours, service shops and funeral homes have sought a way to make it easy for clients to pay and track transactions in one location. The ARISE Payment Platform is customer-friendly and reliable and offers real-time transaction data and high-security standards.
The ARISE Payment Platform features and benefits includes same-day onboarding, fast and easy set-up and zero-cost processing, amongst others
The ARISE Payment Platform comes with APIs that enable Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) application developers to integrate their vertical software directly into the ARISE platform. All ARISE features and capabilities are available via these APIs and come ‘integration ready’, including onboarding, processing and support, allowing ISVs to create a payment ecosystem and offer access to the ARISE Payment Platform as a value-added service to their customers.
Aurora Payments CEO and founder Brian Goudie, said: “ARISE is more than a payment service — it’s an all-encompassing financial ecosystem for SMBs that manages all aspects of the payment lifecycle, ensures secure transactions and offers real-time reporting. Our portfolio of over 27,000 merchants has taught us that small businesses need a solution that makes it easy to accept payment from virtually any source. ARISE achieves this while giving merchants unparalleled oversight of their finances; merchants can receive their ARISE Smart Terminal, be up and running, and accept payments in minutes.”
