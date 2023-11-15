Are consumers not taking APP fraud seriously enough? Source: Shutterstock.com

Authorised Push Payment (APP) fraud is not being taken seriously by UK consumers. APP fraud is when someone is tricked into sending money from their bank account to a fraudster. One of the most vulnerable sections of society, the 65+ age group, are the least worried by this form of financial fraud. Only 8.4% of those in this age bracket consider APP fraud to be their biggest fraud worry. That is according to new research by FICO.

Other findings reported that only 16.3% of consumers ranked APP fraud as the financial crime that is their biggest concern. Adversely, 27.9% of people aged 25-34 ranked it as their number one concern.

The latest UK Finance Report shows a 22% rise in cases of APP fraud, yet new FICO research reveals that 31% of consumers surveyed rank it as the type of fraud they feel the least threatened by. Despite this, nearly 40% of respondents rank people being tricked into sending money to a fraudster, a key description of APP fraud, as the type of fraud that they believe has the highest losses.

“Payment service providers must up their game and get the message out”

The key take-home point from this research appears to be the disconnect between consumers’ understanding of potential financial losses through APP fraud, and their perception of the threat to themselves. The implications for older people are concerning, while people of any age can be victims, certain frauds such as pension investment scams target this age group.

James Roche, a principal fraud consultant at FICO, believes the lack of consumer awareness of the risks of APP fraud needs to be addressed through effective customer communication. Roche said: “Despite the work carried out by payment service providers to address vulnerabilities in their fraud prevention systems, our research strongly indicates that more needs to be done to communicate the real and present danger of APP fraud to customers.

“Consumers understand that APP fraud is costly, but it appears they think it is a crime that won’t happen to them. Recent moves by the regulator such as increasing the pressure on banks to re-imburse victims, may also be reducing caution. When people are reasonably sure that they will be paid back any losses to fraud, they might be less likely to ask if they really should be making the payment.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

“Payment service providers must up their game and get the message out to their customers that, despite the introduction of steps like Confirmation of Payee, fraudsters adapt and grow and APP fraud should still be a huge concern. Financial institutions also need to make better use of AI and machine learning tools to prevent incidences in the first place.”