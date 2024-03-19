Appdome has unveiled its new Social Engineering Prevention service on the Appdome Platform. The new service enables mobile brands to continuously detect, block and intervene the moment social engineering attacks attempt to exploit user trust or manipulate user behaviour.
The new service includes several new real-time defences against voice phishing (vishing), remote desktop control, FaceID bypass, fake applications, and SIM swapping, all of which protect user safety, brand reputation, business continuity, and revenue generation.
Social engineering attacks exploit brand trust by using impersonation and psychological manipulation to cause mobile users to divulge sensitive information, such as passwords, OTP keys, and more, perform actions in a mobile app on behalf of the attacker, or install new apps that give the attacker control over the user’s mobile device. Such mobile app attacks can have far-reaching consequences for consumers, including account takeover, financial loss, identity theft, confusion, and fear.
Brands now can detect and intervene in social engineering attacks immediately
Traditionally social engineering attacks were only discovered after an attack was successful, leaving mobile brands and users with months of financial, reputational, and emotional harm. Now, brands have the power of the first real-time solution to detect and intervene in social engineering attacks the moment they happen, disrupting the multi-billion-dollar social engineering fraud ecosystem.
Appdome’s Social Engineering Prevention gives mobile brands the chance to break the cycle of live attacks by detecting and defending in real time the top methods social engineering attackers use to injure brands and users.
Katie Norton, Research Manager of DevSecOps at IDC, said: “Social engineering attacks tend to go where users are most vulnerable and, right now, that includes the mobile app and device. Mobile brands and their users face serious consequences when social engineering attacks are successful, so organisations need solutions that can help detect and prevent such attacks for their mobile applications.”
