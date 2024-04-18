Ant International to establish new digital business centre in Malaysia. Source: Shutterstock.com

Ant International has announced that it will establish a new Digital Business Centre in Malaysia, with a focus on tapping local tech talent to drive its global businesses. With this, Ant International will create more than 500 new job opportunities in the first year, with more hirings in the next four years till 2028.

Chief Executive Officer of Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC), Mahadhir Aziz said: “The opening of the new Digital Business Centre in Malaysia by Ant International is truly commended as such an initiative plays an important role for the local tech talents to thrive in its global businesses in the digital industry. This will create more jobs, and investment opportunities and thus, position Malaysia as the digital hub of ASEAN. This is a testament to their commitment to choosing Malaysia as a preferred country in the mission to propel the digital economy. Congratulations to Ant International for this remarkable achievement and they have our continuous support.”

Majority of roles created will be tech-focused, followed by Product & Design team and Data Science and Risk Control team

Douglas Feagin, President of Ant International, added: “We’re excited to begin the next chapter of our journey in Malaysia, having contributed to the local fintech industry over the last 10 years, and now look towards the future, one that is more global, more connected, more inclusive and with more exciting ways of doing business. Tech and innovation are at the heart of Ant International, and with the Malaysian government promoting tech skills development and positioning Malaysia as an innovation hub, we believe that together with partners like MDEC, we can harness local tech talents to significantly accelerate the impact that our businesses can make, locally and around the world.”

Present in Malaysia since 2014, Ant International has since collaborated with local partners in promoting a vibrant fintech community, benefitting Malaysians with more convenient digital payments, while also supporting digital inclusion and creating economic opportunities for local businesses.

