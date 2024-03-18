As an Official Partner of the UEFA EURO 2024, Ant International kicks off a global campaign across its businesses Alipay+, Antom and WorldFirst to engage and celebrate with fans globally in the lead up to one of the biggest sporting events of the year.
UEFA EURO 2024 will take place from 14 June to 14 July 2024, in ten host cities around Germany, culminating in the finals at the Olympiastadion in Berlin.
To ensure that tourists travelling to Germany and Europe for UEFA EURO 2024 enjoy a convenient travel experience, Alipay+ is expanding its cross-border mobile payment acceptance and merchant coverage by enabling more payment partner apps to be accepted across Germany and other popular European destinations.
Alipay+ will connect users of 13 international e-wallets and bank apps to some of Europe’s largest tourist markets in Germany and beyond. The mobile payment apps that partner with Alipay +, will be accepted at tens of thousands of merchant stores across Germany.
Alipay+ is the Official Payment Partner of UEFA EURO 2024
According to the Halle Institute for Economic Research, around 650,000 overseas fans are expected to attend UEFA EURO 2024, resulting in additional tourism revenue of €250m.
Beyond Germany, tourists who intend to travel in Europe will also find that Alipay+ is accepted in popular destinations including the United Kingdom, France, Italy and Spain.
Alipay+ has launched an in-app UEFA EURO 2024 fan zone exclusively for users of AlipayHK, Touch ‘n Go eWallet, TrueMoney, GCash and Dana. In addition to themed quizzes and global merchant vouchers, more fan engagement activities such as interactive football mini games will also be introduced. Users can access the Alipay+ powered fan zone directly within these participating apps.
For all other fans, Antom, a provider of payment processing services to merchants worldwide, will work with partners in online retail, travel and digital services to offer each fan a chance to win exclusive prizes, including trips to the event.