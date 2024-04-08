Ant Group have launched a nation-wide programme to build International Consumer Friendly Zones across major Chinese tourist and commercial cities, with the support of relevant authorities and local governments. Working with local merchants, tourism sites and commercial districts, the programme aims to enhance international visitors’ experience and drive business for local merchants.
Ant Group have launched this programme along with 11 overseas payment partners of Alipay+ and major international card organisations. Ant Group now offers two mobile payment alternatives for overseas visitors in China.
Travelers may also choose to bind major international bank cards, including Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, and Diners Club International to an Alipay app to access a rich array of local Alipay services from shopping, dining, ride-hailing to public transportation while in the Chinese mainland, without needing a local bank account or phone number.
Alipay+ enables overseas consumers to pay with their home e-wallets across China
As part of the International Consumer Friendly Zones programme, Ant Group will collaborate closely with partners to enhance accessibility and convenience of the two mobile payment options for international visitors. Emphasis will be placed on refining these services at locations most frequented by travelers, including key transportation hubs as well as tourism attractions, hotels, and shopping districts. Initial efforts will focus on expanding bilingual support, offering comprehensive user guides, and bolstering merchant training to ensure a seamless and welcoming experience for global consumers.
At the launch, Alipay+ jointly announced with NayaPay, a Pakistan fintech platform, that NayaPay users will be able to make payments with their e-money account at Alipay+’s extensive network of 80 million merchants in China, as bilateral trade and visits increase.
Danish A. Lakhani, CEO NayaPay, said: “This marks a monumental milestone in the commercial relationship between China and Pakistan as we witness the establishment of the first direct payment channels between our two nations. This groundbreaking development is made possible through the collaborative efforts of Ant Group, NUCC, and NayaPay, under the auspices of the People’s Bank of China and the State Bank of Pakistan. This achievement not only paves the way for a new era of financial transactions but also symbolises joint innovation between our nations.”
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData