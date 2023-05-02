Prima Visa and Amazon Visa cardholders can now earn 5% back and 3% back, respectively, on purchases made through Chase Travel, Chase’s new and enhanced travel booking platform. Both Prime Visa and Amazon Visa cardmembers can now earn 2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare.

In addition, cardholders can earn, view, and redeem card rewards daily rather than monthly. Prime Visa cardmembers will continue to earn uncapped 5% back on Amazon purchases, while Amazon Visa cardmembers will receive 3% back on Amazon purchases.

William Mahoney, general manager of Amazon Visa cards at Chase, said: “The addition of travel-based earn opportunities on the cards and ability to now redeem rewards points earned on purchases as soon as the next day means we’re providing even more value to our cardmembers, faster

To celebrate the new benefits, new Prime Visa card members can get a $150 Amazon gift card and earn 5% cashback on their purchases (up to $2,500) for the first three months after they open their account. New Amazon Visa card members can get a $60 Amazon gift card and earn 3% cashback on their purchases (up to $1,500) for the same three-month period.

Amazon has lately been working on several new collaborations with companies in the financial services sector. In April, the big tech giant announced teaming up to launch a new payment option for Citi cardholders.

For the first time, Citi credit card members can use Citi Flex Pay through a digital wallet.

“We’re excited to offer cardmembers—whether Prime members or not—even more ways to earn rewards for their Amazon purchases and everyday activities,” said Tyler Aldrich, director of Amazon Payment Products. “We’re committed to providing customers value during their shopping experience, and we look forward to introducing more ways for customers to save and earn on Amazon.”