Alipay launches #MoneyCannotBuy initiative. Source: Shutterstock.com

Alipay+ has launched its #MoneyCannotBuy marketing initiative, a series of social media campaigns and special rewards. As the provider of cross-border digital payments and marketing solutions teams with global merchants, it is bringing a unique travel experience to Asia’s e-wallet users.

#MoneyCannotBuy features major social media campaigns and special promotions from over 100 brands worldwide ranging from major theme parks to shopping malls, luxury retailers and major airports, for mobile-savvy travellers.

In China and beyond, travellers are seeking more memorable and unique travel experiences overseas. As part of the #MoneyCannotBuy campaign, Alipay+ is also hosting some 30 e-wallet users from Malaysia, South Korea and Thailand on a Dream Tour, to share the excitement of the

The initiative comes as Alipay+ has unveiled a series of special promotions for consumers globally, including Alipay users, for China’s longest public holiday, also known as Golden Week, which bridges over to fall and winter travel seasons.

#MoneyCannotBuy marks a big year

2023 has been a year of major breakthroughs for Alipay+. Created as a suite of cross-border mobile payment and marketing solutions by Ant Group, Alipay+ now works with about 30 leading e-wallets. With its recent extension into the Chinese mainland, the service now connects tens of millions of merchants in 56 markets to over 1.4 billion payment accounts in Asia and beyond. Consumers enjoy a broad choice of deals using their preferred payment methods while travelling abroad. Small and medium-sized businesses may use Alipay+ digital tools to enhance efficiency and achieve omni-channel growth.

Dr Cherry Huang, General Manager of Alipay+ Offline Merchant Services at Ant Group, said: “With a potential reach of over 1.4 billion consumers with increasing demand for unique travel and shopping experiences, we believe Alipay+ is in the best position to offer an omni-channel and pool resources with our merchants and digital payments partners. We hope more businesses can take part in the initiative to help deliver the best #MoneyCannotBuy experiences to consumers.”