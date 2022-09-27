Alipay+, Asian e-wallets drive South Korea’s cashless travel

The integration comes as travel restrictions begin to ease in the Asian countries. Credit: mohamed Hassan from Pixabay.

Ant Group’s cross-border digital payments offering Alipay+ has teamed up with four Asian e-wallet providers to support their expansion into South Korea.

Comprising a suite of global mobile payments and marketing solutions, Alipay+ helps connect merchants with various e-wallets and payment methods from different geographies.

The partnership allows users of Hong Kong’s AlipayHK, GCash in the Philippines, Malaysia’s Touch ‘n Go, and TrueMoney in Thailand to settle payments at more than 120,000 merchants in South Korea via their local mobile payment apps while visiting South Korea.

The integration comes as travel curbs begin to ease in the Asian countries.

Ant Group said in a statement: “The collaboration marks the first time for leading mobile payment providers from Southeast Asia and Hong Kong to extend the availability of their services in South Korea through Alipay+.”

Initially, the merchant roll-out includes payments for duty free shops, food and beverage chains, convenience stores, as well as taxi.

Ant Group Korea, Australia and New Zealand general manager Danny Chung said: “It is our pleasure to connect merchants in Korea with a variety of mobile payment methods, enabling Asian tourists to pay with convenience and simplicity in Korea using their preferred home e-wallets.”

Mynt, which operates GCash, president and CEO Martha Sazon said: “This innovative partnership aligns with our vision of financial inclusion and is a huge step towards building a cashless ecosystem, worldwide.”

Through Alipay+, AlipayHK is currently being accepted by several merchants in Japan, Chinese mainland and Macao.