By leveraging Airwallex’s payments and financial infrastructure API, TrueLayer will be able to build new products and services globally.

In addition, the partnership will enable TrueLayer to deliver enhanced real-time payments and treasury operations to maximise ROI for merchants.

Head of Payment Infrastructure at TrueLayer Jake Reeves commented: “As our client base increases in sophistication and complexity, we want to collaborate with firms that complement our approach to payments. Airwallex is the perfect partner to support our mission to change the way the world pays.

“Together we’re simplifying cross-border, multi-currency open banking payments, reconciliation and related back-office processes”, Reeves added.

Airwallex is a global payments and financial platform for businesses, allowing them to manage their payments, treasury and embedded finance on one platform.

In April, the company launched its global payment services in Canada, encouraged by strong growth in the Americas region.

Ryan O’Holleran, head of Sales and Enterprise EMEA at Airwallex, welcomed the collaboration with TrueLayer.

“We selected TrueLayer for its coverage and world-class open banking technology to further support our global customer base”, O’Holleran said. “Our integration will benefit our clients by providing them with the most innovative modern infrastructure to enable businesses of all sizes to grow beyond borders.”