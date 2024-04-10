Airwallex has introduced the Airwallex Borderless Visa Card in Canada. The virtual card is issued by Peoples Trust Company, part of Peoples Group, and enables Canadian businesses to easily make payments around the world, everywhere Visa is accepted.
Ravi Adusumilli, executive general manager, Americas, at Airwallex, said: “Operating across borders is table-stakes for modern businesses, whether it’s paying a supplier overseas or managing employee expenses for international travel. With the Airwallex Borderless Visa Card, Canadian businesses gain flexibility and control to fund their card transactions in multiple currencies, making seamless, low-cost, international payments possible in a matter of seconds.”
Airwallex Borderless Visa Cards will give Canadian businesses a streamlined approach to global expense management
Chris Ferron, head of digital partnerships and fintech at Visa Canada, added: “At Visa, we are focused on bringing to life digital-first tools that help businesses scale internationally and ease their operations. We are proud to work with Airwallex to introduce this solution to their clients and enable seamless, convenient, and borderless payment options for Canadian businesses.”
Many of the business card solutions available in Canada today require businesses to fund transactions in Canadian dollars, which incurs high FX costs when used to spend with US or international vendors. The Borderless Visa card leverages Visa’s virtual card capabilities, which will enable Airwallex customers in Canada to instantly generate and issue virtual cards and pay global expenses directly from their Airwallex multi-currency wallet, eliminating unnecessary FX conversion fees.
If the account has an insufficient balance in the specified currency to fund the transaction, Airwallex will automatically convert funds held in the account into other currencies. With single and multi-use card capabilities, the Borderless Visa card allows for stronger security, better control, and heightened visibility of company spending.
The Airwallex Borderless Visa cards are tightly integrated with Airwallex’s Expense Management offering, enabling teams to upload receipts, submit expense reports, and send through approval flows, giving businesses a unified view of expenses across all currencies and accounts.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData