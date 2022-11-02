Airwallex, Atome join forces on BNPL acceptance in four Asian markets

Airwallex merchants will be able to provide BNPL option to their customers. Credit: Obsahovka from Pixabay.

Fintech firm Airwallex has forged an alliance with buy now pay later (BNPL) firm Atome to help merchants in four Asian territories to accept BNPL as a mode of payment.

As part of the tie-up, Airwallex merchants will be able to provide consumers in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore with BNPL option to carry out their transactions.

Airwallex merchants in Australia, Europe, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the UK will be benefitted from the partnership.

Representing the company’s first collaboration with a BNPL provider, the partnership will see merchants receiving an opportunity to grow their revenues.

The latest partnership comes shortly after Airwallex launched its payment service in Singapore in January this year.

Airwallex general manager of Southeast Asia and Hong Kong Arnold Chan said: “We want to give businesses access to all the benefits of BNPL, which will not only help them increase revenues, but also create a more seamless customer experience for the longer term that will enable them to unlock new market opportunities.”

Airwallex plans to further boost its alliance with Atome to help its merchants to provide BNPL option to consumers in Japan, the Philippines, and Thailand.

Atome head of strategic partnerships Jeremy Wong said: “BNPL is becoming an increasingly popular payment choice among shoppers today, particularly among the fast-growing Gen Z and millennial customer segment.

“With this partnership, millions of customers across the region can now shop and pay through flexible deferred payments at Airwallex merchants.

“This will help Airwallex merchants grow conversion rates and basket sizes, while increasing customer payment choice and flexibility.”