Australian fintech firm Airwallex has forged an alliance with American Express to offer new payments solutions to merchants in various parts of the world.

As part of the tie-up, Airwallex clients in Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and the UK will be able to accept payments made through American Express card from across the globe.

The transactions will leverage various payment links, Xero invoice payments as well as extensions of e-commerce spending.

The latest collaboration has been fuelled by demand from enterprises who are willing to accept American Express payments to avail the benefits of increased shopping, quality customers in addition to realising improved user experience at point of sale.

It supports multi-currency international payments solutions for businesses.

The alliance enables Airwallex to provide its clients with more than 60 payment methods during their checkout.

Airwallex SVP of partnerships and business development Ravi Adusumilli said: “This partnership is one of the steps we are taking to provide our customers with more options that can help them grow their business and provide greater revenue opportunities.

“Together with our global payments and banking infrastructure, we hope we can continue to empower businesses to scale internally and beyond borders.”

Last month, Airwallex announced a partnership with Plaid, a data network that drive digital financial ecosystem, to provide an integrated automated clearing house (ACH) payments tool in the US.

American Express EVP and head of global merchant services international Werner Decker said” “American Express has more than doubled the number of places that accept American Express payments internationally since 2017.

“We’re pleased that our partnership with Airwallex will provide merchants with even greater payment options at checkout to enable a superior customer experience.”