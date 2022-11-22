Airswift rolls out new crypto payment gateway for online merchants

Merchants can use Airswift Connect’s plugin to integrate to Shopify. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Canadian fintech outfit Airswift has introduced a new full-stack payment gateway that helps merchants to integrate their online outlets.

Dubbed Airswift Connect, the new tool is designed to allow merchants to accept cryptocurrency payments across the globe.

The tool features a merchant workspace that allows traders instinctively track crypto assets and perform financial settlements.

Using the tool, online merchants will be able to settle their digital currency assets to stablecoin or fiat on a daily basis at a lower fee than those paid against credit card transactions.

Merchants can use Airswift Connect’s plugin to integrate to Shopify or WooCommerce platforms, stated the firm.

They can also customise their online checkout through the gateway’s API tool.

Furthermore, Airswift merchants can receive same-day off-ramps, integrated DeFi services, among others, by using the new tool.

Airswift co-founder and CEO Yan Zhang said: “Airswift customers benefit from our proven track record of safely managing billion-dollar transaction volumes using our enterprise-level, Web 3.0 native financial infrastructure.

“Moreover, Connect has a robust fund management system that gives our customers an extra layer of financial protection.”

Airswift has employed its experience in payment gateways throughout the world and enterprise-level crypto payment infrastructure while creating Airswift Connect, added the firm.

The firm is currently offering the Airswift Connect customers with no transaction fees for 90 days on registering for crypto payment acceptance. The offer will last until 31 December 2022.