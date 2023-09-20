Airbnb expands partnership with Payoneer. Source: Shutterstock.com

Airbnb has extended and expanded its strategic partnership with Payoneer for another three years. Payoneer is a preferred payment provider for Airbnb across multiple countries, enabling hosts to get paid quickly and locally.

Payoneer’s platform connects businesses around the world through a scaled infrastructure and a global, resilient network of bank partners. This not only allows Airbnb Hosts in such locations to get paid locally but also to access and spend funds in a variety of ways, among other benefits.

Payoneer offers a range of financial services including global payouts in over 190 countries and territories and access to a Payoneer Account to view and manage transactions, including payments, point-of-sale purchases and withdrawals. This includes loading funds received directly onto their Payoneer Commercial Mastercard, a corporate debit card that supports cash flow management, expense tracking, offers rewards, and more. The expansion of this partnership will allow hosts in additional countries to get paid in the local currency that suits them best.

Ya Wen, SVP of Americas at Payoneer, said: “As payment provider for Airbnb, our decade-long collaboration highlights the value of Payoneer’s unparalleled global reach and our ability to connect people at scale through one of the world’s largest and fastest-growing travel marketplaces.”

Sunny Walia, Head of Payments Partnerships and Economics Airbnb, said: “Payoneer has been a flexible and responsive provider supporting us with a resilient platform, expansive infrastructure, and extensive capabilities in emerging markets where we see high-growth opportunities.”