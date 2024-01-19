Agilysys has announced it is providing on-site premier support for the InfoGenesis point-of-sale (POS) system at Melbourne & Olympic Parks to ensure the 900,000-plus people expected to attend the 2024 Australian Open enjoy their food and beverage experiences.
Melbourne & Olympic Parks holds claim to the Australian Open, the first of four Grand Slam level tennis tournaments held each season. With more than 900,000 people expected to attend the 2024 tournament, the venue requires a fast, robust and reliable POS system to smoothly manage the high volume of orders and transactions and to ensure an exceptional fan experience at every interaction.
Agilysys POS experts will be on-site throughout the event
To prepare for delivering quality service to Australian Open fans, hundreds of InfoGenesis POS terminals are strategically placed in concession stands throughout the venue to shorten lines and wait times. With an increased focus on the convenience of mobile concession ordering and delivery and the security of contactless payments, Agilysys’ IG OnDemand solution has been made available so fans can use their mobile devices to place and receive orders wherever they are around the 40-hectare venue, and for the venue to accept and track cashless transactions. In addition, Agilysys POS experts and service teams are on-site throughout the two-week-long Australian Open to provide instant assistance and ensure optimal system efficiency and performance under heightened demand.
Agilysys Vice President of Client Services for APAC Ajoy Meenakshisundaram, said: “Augmenting support during times of intensified system demand, such as what occurs during high-attendance events, is just one way we demonstrate our Serious About Service commitment. By delivering system implementation, performance optimisation and signature service directly, rather than outsourcing to others, we gain deep insights into how our customers operate and their unique requirements, especially in times of peak demand. World-class venues like Melbourne & Olympic Parks count on innovative solutions such as InfoGenesis tailored to meet their unique fan experience requirements and delivered by a global trusted advisor focused on hospitality-driven businesses.”
