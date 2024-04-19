AffiniPay has announced the launch of its expansion into Puerto Rico for LawPay and CPACharge. With a strong presence established in the United States and Canada serving over 80,000 accounting and law firms, AffiniPay continues to empower attorneys and accounting professionals with secure and efficient payment processing options.
AffiniPay delivers practice management software and online payments for professionals serving legal, accounting, architectural, engineering and construction firms.
AffiniPay seeks to increase its market position
The expansion of AffiniPay’s technology products reflects the efforts to increase its market position serving legal professionals and capitalising on an attractive growth market.
Dru Armstrong, Chief Executive Officer of AffiniPay, parent company of LawPay, CPACharge and MyCase, said: “Expanding AffiniPay’s footprint to Puerto Rico is a large step in order to scale and increase our customer satisfaction. We are thrilled to bring our trusted payment solutions to professionals in Puerto Rico, enhancing their ability to manage transactions seamlessly and securely. This move not only demonstrates our dedication to serving professionals worldwide, but also reflects our responsibility to innovation and growth.”
In 2022, MyCase was acquired by AffiniPay, forming a fast-growing integrated legal practice management software and payments company. MyCase has been a reliable partner for small and solo firms in Puerto Rico since 2015.
In the aftermath of Hurricane Maria’s devastating impact on Puerto Rico in 2017, various businesses, including legal firms, faced unprecedented adversity. MyCase provided months of free services to support and uplift the community in Puerto Rico.
Jose Rafael Gonzalez Rivera, Gonzalez & Morales Law Offices, commented: “I had to stand in line for three days so I could get the internet back. MyCase told me automatically without me asking for it, that they would not charge me for three months. I had to worry about getting food at the table for my kids, literally. And one less thing to worry about means a lot.”