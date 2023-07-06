Adyen’s new tool links in-store transactions to online purchases, helping businesses to deliver a personalised shopping experience and content to their clients. Data Connect uses unique profile identifiers that can link previously unidentified in-store transactions to shopper profiles.

The product announcement comes at a time when most transactions (82%) happen in physical stores, which lack customer identification.

For that reason, retailers often face a “blind spot” in understanding their customers’ preferences.

“Understanding the customer journey has been a major hurdle for omnichannel retail businesses”, said Brian Dammeir, global head of Unified Commerce at Adyen. “With Data Connect for Marketing, Adyen is bridging the gap between in-store and online experiences by connecting our wealth of data to single customer profiles. This means we can support businesses to build customer loyalty and unlock new customisation and advertising opportunities through their existing Adyen integration.”

Adyen is a Dutch fintech providing end-to-end payments options, data-driven insights and financial products under a single solution. In March 2023, the company embedded Click to Pay into all its online checkout flows, simplifying the payment experience across all devices and browsers.

“Our top priority is gaining a deeper understanding of our customers”, added Angel Vázquez Cabezas, group head of Customer Care for AWWG, a fashion group behind brands such as Pepe Jeans London, Hackett and Façonnable. “Data Connect for Marketing helps us identify individual shoppers who make purchases with us across multiple channels, sometimes with different registrations. It means we can better communicate with individuals, with really relevant, timely experiences.”