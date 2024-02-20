Adyen and Billie partner to enable Buy Now, Pay Later payments. Source: Shutterstock.com

Adyen and Billie have joined forces to let Adyen’s customers enable B2B Buy Now, Pay Later(BNPL) payments services.

By partnering up with Billie, Adyen can help merchants and their business customers tackle everyday hurdles in B2B commerce. This includes managing cash flow for buyers and sellers, eliminating payment defaults and fraud risks, and simplifying dunning and collection processes. Billie’s BNPL solution therefore offers a cost-efficient alternative to corporate credit cards.

With the integration of Billie’s B2B BNPL solution into the Adyen platform, the partnership is making online payments easier for buyers via e-commerce and m-commerce channels. It allows merchants around the world to offer their business customers one of the most in-demand payment methods in B2B commerce: Pay later by invoice. The technical integration for Adyen’s customers is simple, allowing them to offer Billie in their B2B checkout.

Partnership is live now in Germany, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands

With Billie, business buyers of shops that run on the Adyen platform can make purchases and defer payment for up to 30 days. At the same time, merchants receive payment upon the shipment of goods, making Billie’s payment method a beneficial tool for the cash flow management of both merchants and business buyers. This is possible because Billie performs real-time credit approval of buyers at checkout, as well as providing default and fraud risk protection for merchants. In this way, Adyen’s B2B sellers can offer their business customers flexible payment terms, while reducing their own credit risk and administrative burden of commercial credit collection to zero.

The partnership is part of Adyen’s commitment to offering a subscription to innovation to its customers, ensuring that they always have access to the latest payment developments. Adyen customers can benefit from more than 150 payment methods on a single platform built for enterprise level online payments.

The first countries to go live today as part of the partnership are Germany, Austria, Sweden and the Netherlands. France, UK, and Switzerland will follow in the coming months. This refers to the countries of buying companies, the integration is already available to all Adyen merchants globally, both for domestic and cross-border transactions.

“We are very happy to offer our customers and their business buyers a strong Buy Now, Pay Later option,” says Hella Fuhrmann, Country Manager DACH at Adyen. “With Billie being one of the leading BNPL solutions for B2B checkouts, we have a great partner on our side and are looking forward to seeing our partnership grow.”