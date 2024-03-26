Advcash recently announced to its users that it is rebranding as Volet.com.
The new website went live on 26 March 2024.
The Advcash.com website has been in operation since 2014. The platform has acquired millions of international personal and business users throughout the years. With the rebrand, the company moves to new jurisdictions and licences to streamline, speed up and simplify new product launches.
The company previously operated using Belize licences. However, the change of jurisdiction suggests that these licences could have been a constraining factor in the company achieving its goals.
Advcash provided some background for the change, citing the old brand name as being outdated and not in sync with the company’s ambitious roadmap.
Volet.com to reveal its list of new products and updates soon
The list of new products and updates customers should expect soon includes a built-in crypto exchange, savings accounts in both fiat and crypto, new features for crypto wallets, lifestyle products as well as a revamped mobile-friendly account interface.
The rebrand also spread over to social media, with Advcash rebranding its social media channels on X (Twitter), Facebook and Instagram, to the new and improved Volet.com brand.
Volet.com aims to become the preferred way to get paid and pay for freelancers, digital nomads and creators, CPA and affiliate marketers, with a separate focus on merchant solutions to facilitate such payments as well. The company plans to grow its ecosystem of payment solutions under the umbrella of Volet.com to include savings, lifestyle products, cards and more.
Volet.com offers free instant P2P transfers for personal accounts, making it an easy-to-use platform to manage personal and family finances. Instantly loaded cards linked to Volet.com accounts help users pay and withdraw in millions of POS and ATM locations worldwide.