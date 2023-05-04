The new Miles & More Mastercard Gold credit card launched by Advanzia and Miles & More offers benefits such as extra award miles, travel and online shopping insurance, as well as no ATM and foreign exchange fees.

Cardholders can redeem miles to book tickets, receive flight updates and access benefits offered by over 200 partners worldwide.

Armin Czapla, senior director of Partner Sales & Ambient at Miles & More GmbH, said: “The Miles & More Mastercard Gold issued by Advanzia Bank is not just a credit card, but it increases the added value of our loyalty programme with Miles & More and Lufthansa in Italy, which is one of our most relevant markets

“The card gives our customers a more valuable brand experience thanks to great benefits, such as a welcome bonus, complementary travel insurance and the possibility to earn award miles. Furthermore, our Italian cardholders benefit from additional exclusive advantages such as no ATM fee and no foreign exchange fee”, Czapla added.

The new partnership enables Advanzia Bank to expand its Cards-as-a-Service solutions throughout Europe. In 2020, the Luxembourg-based bank launched Apple Pay to its customers in Germany, providing better payment options to those who wanted to avoid handing their payment card to someone else.

Tilman Söffker, head of sales for Business Partners at Advanzia Bank, also welcomed the collaboration with Advanzia Bank.

“We are very happy to extend our European partnership with Miles & More and Lufthansa. This Advanzia Bank co-branded card brings top-of-wallet awareness for Miles & More and is a great in-store and digital payment solution that offers cardholders mobile payment, a mobile app, secure transactions and flexible financing options, on top of a wide range of loyalty and card benefits”, Söffker said.