ACI Worldwide has announced that UK retailer Co-op has successfully moved its full stack of payments and fraud prevention technology software into ACI’s multi-tenant cloud platform hosted in Microsoft Azure. As a strategic technology partner of ACI Worldwide, Co-op uses the full range of solutions offered by ACI Payments Orchestration Platform. These solutions include in-store, online and mobile payment processing and end-to-end payments and fraud management.
Co-op is hopeful that moving its payments software into the cloud will enable it to operate more efficiently, providing scalability, security and enhanced data protection. The migration has been completed successfully and follows ACI’s announcement of an expanded multi-year strategic alliance with Microsoft to deliver payment solutions in the cloud. ACI’s relationship with Microsoft also supports ACI’s AI-powered anti-fraud processing model, featuring patented, proprietary incremental learning technology that allows clients to run payment operations securely and with high resiliency, all while protecting transactions and customers’ privacy.
Co-op to benefit from faster and more efficient payments
Paul Fletcher, principal solution architect, Co-op Group, spoke positively about the news. He said: “We are extremely happy about the successful completion of this very challenging and complex project, for which ACI’s support and expertise has been invaluable. We are always looking for new ways to meet the needs of our member-owners and customers with the security of data paramount in our approach. The nature of the technology means we’ll be able to do things faster and more efficiently, and deliver new, seamless and secure payments experiences to our customers.”
Scotty Perkins, head of product management innovation and modernisation, ACI Worldwide, said: “Our alliance with Microsoft has accelerated and expanded ACI’s cloud payment offerings in Microsoft Azure. Co-op is a great example of how ACI’s flexibility, proven technology and global expertise can help merchants and financial institutions meet the increasing demands of digital transformation as they increasingly embrace more efficient business and operating models.”
