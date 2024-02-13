ACI Worldwide partners with RYVYL EU. Source: Shutterstock.com

ACI Worldwide has announced a collaboration with RYVYL EU, a payments service provider and acquirer in Central Eastern Europe (CEE), to help merchants across the region increase revenues through higher transaction conversion rates.

RYVYL EU is an EU-regulated electronic money institution based in Sofia, Bulgaria, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of RYVYL Inc. Its services are fully compliant with the strict standards of the Bulgarian National Bank and EU directives as well as with Mastercard, Visa and Union Pay regulations. With a global footprint, a comprehensive portfolio of services, and over 10 years of industry experience, RYVYL EU provides complete payment solutions by offering acquiring, payment and prepaid services, catering to merchants across a wide range of verticals.

“We are excited about our collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the payment processing industry,” commented Daniela Ivanova, CEO, RYVYL EU. “The partnership with ACI will significantly enhance the customer experience for merchants and PSPs and support our growth plans in the merchant acquiring domain.”

RYVYL EU merchants customers to board the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform,

RYVYL EU will board its eCommerce merchants and PSP customers onto the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, enabling them to orchestrate payments using one solution, one platform and one API integration for optimal conversion rates at minimal operation costs. The migration will allow merchants and PSPs to provide customers with a more seamless and secure customer journey.

ACI’s resilient and scalable Payments Orchestration Platform allows organisations of all sizes to improve the customer experience, maximise payment conversions, and quickly enable new payment types and technology enhancements while optimising the cost of doing business in a complex environment laden with regulations and varying operating rules.​

“ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform enables merchants to take a strategic approach to orchestrating payments,” commented Nick Craig, head of Europe, ACI Worldwide. “It simplifies the process of managing multiple payment providers, acquirers and banks, empowering merchants to offer a frictionless and seamless customer experience, increase revenues and drive business growth.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Electronic Payments International. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download