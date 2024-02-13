ACI Worldwide has announced a collaboration with RYVYL EU, a payments service provider and acquirer in Central Eastern Europe (CEE), to help merchants across the region increase revenues through higher transaction conversion rates.
RYVYL EU is an EU-regulated electronic money institution based in Sofia, Bulgaria, and is a wholly owned subsidiary of RYVYL Inc. Its services are fully compliant with the strict standards of the Bulgarian National Bank and EU directives as well as with Mastercard, Visa and Union Pay regulations. With a global footprint, a comprehensive portfolio of services, and over 10 years of industry experience, RYVYL EU provides complete payment solutions by offering acquiring, payment and prepaid services, catering to merchants across a wide range of verticals.
“We are excited about our collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which signifies our commitment to staying at the forefront of technological advancements in the payment processing industry,” commented Daniela Ivanova, CEO, RYVYL EU. “The partnership with ACI will significantly enhance the customer experience for merchants and PSPs and support our growth plans in the merchant acquiring domain.”
RYVYL EU merchants customers to board the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform,
RYVYL EU will board its eCommerce merchants and PSP customers onto the ACI Payments Orchestration Platform, enabling them to orchestrate payments using one solution, one platform and one API integration for optimal conversion rates at minimal operation costs. The migration will allow merchants and PSPs to provide customers with a more seamless and secure customer journey.
ACI’s resilient and scalable Payments Orchestration Platform allows organisations of all sizes to improve the customer experience, maximise payment conversions, and quickly enable new payment types and technology enhancements while optimising the cost of doing business in a complex environment laden with regulations and varying operating rules.
“ACI’s Payments Orchestration Platform enables merchants to take a strategic approach to orchestrating payments,” commented Nick Craig, head of Europe, ACI Worldwide. “It simplifies the process of managing multiple payment providers, acquirers and banks, empowering merchants to offer a frictionless and seamless customer experience, increase revenues and drive business growth.”
