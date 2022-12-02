Access PaySuite acquires UK payments provider Pay360

The deal will help Access PaySuite to expand its payments processing tools. Credit: geralt from Pixabay.

Access PaySuite, part of The Access Group, has strengthened its presence in the payments industry with the purchase of UK-based Pay360.

Pay360 has been helping stakeholders in British public and private sector with credit card and payments facilitation services for over 20 years.

The deal, whose value was not divulged, allows Access PaySuite to facilitate its growth amid a surge in consumers’ demand for digitised services.

It will enable the firm to expand its payments processing tools with the inclusion of card payments and payment facilitation (PayFac) to its current portfolio of payments.

Access PaySuite managing director Andrea Dunlop said: “Pay360 joining Access PaySuite is further evidence of our commitment to invest in innovative payment solutions that give businesses and organisations the confidence that they have a credible, secure and scalable payments partner.

“As well as expanding our expertise and capability to enter new markets, Pay360 complements the Access Group’s existing footprint, and our customers across the public and private sector can take advantage of our enhanced, best-of-breed payments solutions.”

In June this year, The Access Group’s law technology unit, Access Legal forged an alliance with payments provider Legl to consolidate payments for law firms.

Pay360 MD Stephen Ferry said: “We are delighted that Pay360 is joining the Access family. It provides a strong platform for the company to grow and prosper further.

“With complementary products and a shared vision, the acquisition will enable the enlarged payments division to really drive forward innovation and customer excellence to the benefits of our customer base.”