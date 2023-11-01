20% of Men in the technology sector believe Women have no place in the industry. Source: Shutterstock.com

While there are many women who are paving the way in the payments industry, it appears there is still some way to go on the path towards gender equality in the tech industry. 72% of women in tech roles agree that they have experienced some form of sexism when working in the industry. This is alongside 20% of men working in the technology sector who believe that women do not have a natural fit with the industry.

This information was revealed in Fawcett Society’s report, in partnership with Virgin Media O2. The report highlighted that 32% of women working in tech roles hold the belief that there is gender bias during recruitment while 14% said they felt uncomfortable because of their gender during the recruitment process.

“Organisations within the technology sector must continue to invest in female talent”

Joanna Kori, Head of People at Encompass Corporation, addressed the current state of women in the tech industry. She said: “Addressing the digital skills gap is something that must be prioritised. When you look at the number of women who are either interested in pursuing a technology-focused career or hold the necessary skills, it is imperative that businesses focus on developing and implementing improved strategies to both attract and retain them. This is for the benefit of the sector today and to encourage the leaders of tomorrow through increased representation and enabling them to find role models who inspire their own paths.

“Women have so much to offer. Organisations within the technology sector must continue to invest in female talent to see the benefits. Businesses must be proactive when it comes to putting the right policies and initiatives in place, with a focus on fostering an inclusive environment that provides the support that is needed.

“If we are to see tangible progress, women themselves must also be confident in their skills, place in the industry, and seek out opportunities. This will go a long way towards helping to break down preconceptions, and it is with a collective push that we will see businesses and employees alike reaping the rewards of a truly diverse workforce.”

Sheila Flavell CBE, Chief Operating Officer of FDM Group, added: “The technology industry is facing a very serious skills shortage, so it is disappointing to see that sexist stereotypes are still lingering within the sector. Women play a key role in solving the skills crisis, so we need an increased focus on breaking down barriers that discourage them from entering tech. More support must be shown through offering training courses, flexible working initiatives and mentoring opportunities to all.”

