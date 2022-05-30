US payments industry sees a flat growth in deal activity in April 2022

US payments industry saw a flat growth in overall deal activity during April 2022, when compared with the last 12-month average, led by Bolt Financial’s $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

A total of 24 deals worth $2bn were announced in April 2022, compared with the 12-month average of 24 deals.

venture financing was the leading category in the month in terms of volume with 14 deals, which accounted for 58.3% of all deals.

In second place was M&A with seven deals, followed by private equity with three transactions, respectively accounting for 29.2% and 12.5% of overall deal activity in the US technology industry during the month.

In terms of value of deals, M&A was the leading deal category in the US payments industry with total deals worth $1.5bn, while private equity and venture financing deals totalled $400m and $87.51m respectively.

US payments industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry deals accounted for 98.05% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments deals stood at $1.95bn, against the overall value of $2bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $400m private equity of Circle Internet Financial by BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace

3) Coatue Management and New Wave Capital $24m venture financing deal with Sunday

4) The $19m venture financing of NovoPayment by Endeavor Catalyst,Fuel Venture Capital,IDC Ventures and Visa Ventures

5) Alumni Ventures Group,BlockFi Ventures,Cadenza Ventures,CMS Holdings,Electric Feel Ventures,FTX Ventures,Global Founders Capital,Lightbank,Post Malone,Third Prime Capital,Tiger Global Management and Winklevoss Capital Management $5.8m venture financing deal with GamerGains Labs

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

