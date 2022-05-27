Payments industry venture financing deals total $701.4m globally in April 2022

The $210m venture financing of Voyager Innovations was the Payments industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $701.4m were announced globally in April 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 55.3% over the previous month of $1.57bn and a drop of 67.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.14bn.

Related

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $362.75m. At the country level, the Philippines topped the list in terms of deal value at $210m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Payments industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in April 2022 was the US with 14 deals, followed by the UK with eight and India with two.

In 2022, as of April, Payments venture financing deals worth $5.54bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 24.03% year on year.

Payments industry venture financing deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five Payments industry venture financing deals accounted for 59.4% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Payments venture financing deals stood at $416.3m, against the overall value of $701.4m recorded for the month.

The top five Payments industry venture financing deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m venture financing deal with Voyager Innovations

2) The $87m venture financing of MoonPay by Afshin Shahidi,Ag Ventures Alliance,Amir Esmailian,Anthony Kiedis,Ashton Kutcher,BLOND:ISH,Brie Larson,BroadLight Capital Management,Bruce Willis,Champ Medici,Connect Ventures,David Grutman,Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike,Diplo (Thomas Pentz),Dreamcrew,Electric Feel Ventures Fund I,Eric Eisner,Eva Longoria,Gal Gadot,G-Eazy,Gee Roberson,Gibson Hazard,James Corden,Jason Derulo,Justin Bieber,K5 Global,Karan Wahder,Kate Hudson,Katie McGrath,Keri Shahidi,Kimberly Blackwell,Kinship Capital,Larry Gagosian,Lil Baby,Lil Durk,Mantis VC,Marcy Venture Partners,Maria Sharapova,Matt Colon,Matte Babel,Matthew McConaughey,Michael Ovitz ,Mindy Kaling,Nancy Twine,Palm Tree Crew Investments,Paris Hilton,Paul George,Plus Capital,Post Malone,Questlove,Revel Partners,Ryan Tedder,Sam Feldt,Scooter Braun,Shailene Woodley,Shay Mitchell,Snoop Dogg & Nick Adler,Sound Ventures,Stacey Bendet,Steve Aoki,The Weeknd,Time Ventures,Trina Spear,Ty Baisden,Yara Shahidi and Zoe Saldana

3) BlackRock and Smash Capital $60m venture financing deal with Wagestream

4) The $35.3m venture financing of Carmoola Group by BCI Finance,Clocktower Ventures,InMotion Ventures 1,Jaguar Land Rover Ventures,TrueSight Ventures and VentureFriends

5) Coatue Management and New Wave Capital $24m venture financing deal with Sunday

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.