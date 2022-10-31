Payments industry venture financing deals total $419.3m globally in September 2022

The $60m venture financing of Mesh Payments was the payments industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $419.3m were announced globally in September 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 54% over the previous month of $911.07m and a drop of 75.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.72bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $159.55m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $154.55m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for payments industry venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in September 2022 was the US with 11 deals, followed by the UK with seven and India with four.

In 2022, as of September, payments venture financing deals worth $12bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 40.9% year on year.

payments industry venture financing deals in September 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry venture financing deals accounted for 57.5% of the overall value during September 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments venture financing deals stood at $240.96m, against the overall value of $419.3m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry venture financing deals of September 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) AlphaWave, Entree Capital, Meron Capital, Tiger Global and TLV Partners’s $60m venture financing deal with Mesh Payments

2) The $58m venture financing of DotPe by Info Edge Ventures, Naya Capital Management, PayU and Temasek Holdings (Private)

3) Coatue Management, GFC Global Founders Capital and Valar Ventures’s $50m venture financing deal with Portofino Technologies

4) The $37.96m venture financing of Param by Alpha Associates, CEECAT Capital, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and Revo Capital

5) Alumni Ventures Group, Companion Fund, Norwest Venture Partners, Struck Capital, SWS Venture Capital and TTV Capital’s $35m venture financing deal with Scratch Financial

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

