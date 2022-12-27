The $27.8m venture financing of Lemon Cash was the payments industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $175.5m were announced globally in November 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 78.05% over the previous month of $799.53m and a drop of 87.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.39bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $67.9m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $63.9m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for payments industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in November 2022 was the US with eight deals, followed by the UK with five and Brazil with two.

In 2022, as of November, payments venture financing deals worth $12.97bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 46.8% year on year.

payments industry venture financing deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry venture financing deals accounted for 68% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments venture financing deals stood at $119.28m, against the overall value of $175.5m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry venture financing deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Cadenza Ventures, CMT Digital Ventures, DST Global, FTX Ventures, Goodwater Capital and Valor Capital Management’s $27.8m venture financing deal with Lemon Cash

2) The $25.68m venture financing of FINTECTURE by Allianz Trade, Eurazeo, HEC Ventures, Huey Lin, Olivier Pomel, RTP Global – UK, Samaipata Ventures, Societe Generale and Target Global

3) EQT Partners, Seedcamp, Valar Ventures and WF World Fund Management’s $23m venture financing deal with TreeCard

4) The $22.81m venture financing of form3 by Alma I Advisory

5) 7wire Ventures’s $20m venture financing deal with PayZen