Payments industry venture financing deals total $1.8bn globally in February 2022

The $497m venture financing of Scalapay was the payments industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally in February 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 22.3% over the previous month of $1.48bn and a drop of 13.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.09bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1bn. At the country level, the Italy topped the list in terms of deal value at $497m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in February 2022 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the UK with five and Republic of Korea (South Korea) with four.

In 2022, as of February, payments venture financing deals worth $3.29bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 6.01% year on year.

payments industry venture financing deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry venture financing deals accounted for 64.3% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments venture financing deals stood at $1.16bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry venture financing deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management $497m venture financing deal with Scalapay

2) The $250m venture financing of Flutterwave by Alta Park Capital,Avenir Growth Capital,B Capital Group,Glynn Capital Management,Green Visor Capital ManagementLLC,Lux Capital,Salesforce Ventures,Tiger Global Management and Whale Rock Capital Management

3) BDC Capital,Drive Capital,Eldridge Industries,HOOPP Capital Partners,Portage Ventures,Round 13 Capital and TTV Capital $164.97m venture financing deal with Koho Financial

4) The $131.41m venture financing of Alma by Bpifrance Financement,Cathay Innovation ,Eurazeo,GR Capital,Picus Capital,Roosh Ventures,Seaya Ventures and Tencent Holdings

5) Fasanara Capital $120m venture financing deal with ViaBill