Payments industry venture financing deals total $1.5bn globally in March 2022

The $300m venture financing of Acorns Grow was the payments industry’s top venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.5bn were announced globally in March 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 15.6% over the previous month of $1.8bn and a drop of 32.4% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $2.25bn.

Comparing venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $887.7m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $851.7m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Europe.

The top country in terms of venture financing deals activity in March 2022 was the US with 13 deals, followed by the India with eight and Germany with three.

In 2022, as of March, payments venture financing deals worth $4.81bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 9.7% year on year.

payments industry venture financing deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry venture financing deals accounted for 64.3% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments venture financing deals stood at $978.93m, against the overall value of $1.5bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry venture financing deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bain Capital Ventures,BlackRock,Galaxy Digital,Greycroft Partners,Industry Ventures Fund IV,Owl Rock Capital,Senator Investment Group,Thirty Five Ventures,Torch Capital and TPG Capital $300m venture financing deal with Acorns Grow

2) The $245m venture financing of FattMerchant by Blue Star Innovation Partners,Greater Sum Ventures and HarbourVest Partners

3) First American Financial,Foundry Group,Mauricio Umansky,National Association of Realtors,Night Shyamalan and RRE Ventures $220m venture financing deal with Knockaway

4) The $137m venture financing of Credavenue by B Capital Group,Dragoneer Investment Group and Insight Partners

5) Heartland Financial USA,IDC Ventures,Kinnevik and Tencent Holdings $76.93m venture financing deal with Lunar Way