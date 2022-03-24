Payments industry M&A deals total $935.3m globally in February 2022

Total payments industry M&A deals worth $935.3m were announced globally in February 2022, led by PostePay’s $788.31m acquisition of LIS Holding, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 62.7% over the previous month of $574.89m and a drop of 79.8% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.64bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $799.65m. At the country level, the Italy topped the list in terms of deal value at $788.31m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in February 2022 was the US with four deals, followed by the Romania with three and Australia with two.

In 2022, as of February, payments M&A deals worth $1.51bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 81.4% year on year.

payments industry M&A deals in February 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 99.8% of the overall value during February 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments M&A deals stood at $933.19m, against the overall value of $935.3m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry M&A deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) PostePay $788.31m acquisition deal with LIS Holding

2) The $100m acquisition of First Digital Bank by Fireblocks

3) Everi Holdings $30.41m acquisition deal with Ecash

4) The $11.34m acquisition of Timesafe by Mozaik Investments

5) Japan Exchange Group $3.13m acquisition deal with Digital Asset Markets