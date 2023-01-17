Total payments industry M&A deals worth $927.6m were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by Deutsche Bank and EOS Spain’s $243.65m asset transaction with Kutxabank, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.



The value marked a decrease of 79.3% over the previous quarter of $4.47bn and a drop of 93.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $14.9bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $484.44m. At the country level, the Spain topped the list in terms of deal value at $243.65m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 20 deals, followed by the UK with five and Singapore with four.

In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $13.04bn were announced globally in payments industry, marking a decrease of 75.3% year on year.

M&A deals in payments industry in Q3 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals in payments industry accounted for 75.3% of the overall value during Q3 2022.

The combined value of the top deals stood at $765.99m, against the overall value of $927.6m recorded for the quarter.

The top five payments industry payments deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Deutsche Bank and EOS Spain’s $243.65m asset transaction deal with Kutxabank

2) The $200m acquisition of Ezetap Mobile Solutions by Razorpay Software

3) Access PaySuite’s $172.49m acquisition deal with Pay360

4) The $80m acquisition of Invenco Group by Vontier

5) JCB’s $69.85m asset transaction deal with Odakyu Electric Railway