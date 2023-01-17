Total payments industry M&A deals worth $927.6m were announced globally in Q3 2022, led by Deutsche Bank and EOS Spain’s $243.65m asset transaction with Kutxabank, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 79.3% over the previous quarter of $4.47bn and a drop of 93.8% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $14.9bn.
Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $484.44m. At the country level, the Spain topped the list in terms of deal value at $243.65m.
In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.
The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in Q3 2022 was the US with 20 deals, followed by the UK with five and Singapore with four.
In 2022, at the end of , M&A deals worth $13.04bn were announced globally in payments industry, marking a decrease of 75.3% year on year.
M&A deals in payments industry in Q3 2022: Top deals
The top five M&A deals in payments industry accounted for 75.3% of the overall value during Q3 2022.
The combined value of the top deals stood at $765.99m, against the overall value of $927.6m recorded for the quarter.
The top five payments industry payments deals of Q3 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Deutsche Bank and EOS Spain’s $243.65m asset transaction deal with Kutxabank
2) The $200m acquisition of Ezetap Mobile Solutions by Razorpay Software
3) Access PaySuite’s $172.49m acquisition deal with Pay360
4) The $80m acquisition of Invenco Group by Vontier
5) JCB’s $69.85m asset transaction deal with Odakyu Electric Railway