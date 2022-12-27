Total payments industry M&A deals worth $550.4m were announced globally in November 2022, led by Bakkt Holdings’ $200m acquisition of Apex Crypto, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 94.7% over the previous month of $10.4bn and a drop of 67.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.7bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $200m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $200m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in November 2022 was the US with 12 deals, followed by the UK with five and Bahamas with two.

In 2022, as of November, payments M&A deals worth $18.35bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 71.2% year on year.

payments industry M&A deals in November 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 88.6% of the overall value during November 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments M&A deals stood at $487.62m, against the overall value of $550.4m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry M&A deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bakkt Holdings’s $200m acquisition deal with Apex Crypto

2) The $94.68m merger of J Trust and Mirainovate

3) PayPoint’s $94.35m acquisition deal with Appreciate Group

4) The $73.7m acquisition of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance by Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply

5) Generali Group’s $24.89m acquisition deal for 8.7% stake in Banco CTT