Payments industry M&A deals total $528.7m globally in January 2022

Total payments industry M&A deals worth $528.7m were announced globally in January 2022, led by Zip’s $303.18m acquisition of Sezzle, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 67.8% over the previous month of $1.64bn and a drop of 87.5% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.23bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $408.18m. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $408.18m.

In terms of volumes, North America emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Europe.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in January 2022 was the US with eight deals, followed by the UK with three and Canada with two.

In 2022, as of January, payments M&A deals worth $528.68m were announced globally, marking an increase of 202.9% year on year.

payments industry M&A deals in January 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 100% of the overall value during January 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments M&A deals stood at $528.65m, against the overall value of $528.7m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry M&A deals of January 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Zip $303.18m acquisition deal with Sezzle

2) The $105m acquisition of VBit Technologies by Advanced Mining Group

3) Cholamandalam Investment and FinanceLtd $60.62m acquisition deal for 72.1% stake in Payswiff Solutions

4) The $46.27m acquisition of 65% stake in Valbury Securities by KB Securities

5) Tavistock Investments $13.59m acquisition of 21% stake in LEBC Group