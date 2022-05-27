Payments industry M&A deals total $2.8bn globally in April 2022

Total Payments industry M&A deals worth $2.8bn were announced globally in April 2022, led by Bolt Financial’s $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 12.4% over the previous month of $3.22bn and a drop of 37.2% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.49bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, North America held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.53bn. At the country level, the US topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.5bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by North America and then South and Central America.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in April 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the Republic of Korea (South Korea) with two and Senegal with one.

In 2022, as of April, Payments M&A deals worth $7.65bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 34.9% year on year.

Payments industry M&A deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 89.1% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five Payments M&A deals stood at $2.51bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five Payments industry M&A deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $764.98m acquisition of Leumi Card by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings

3) Wei Zhou $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph

4) The $29.55m acquisition of Coinberry by WonderFi Technologies

5) Omnitel $19.5m acquisition of 60.36% stake in Plutusds

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.