Payments industry M&A deals total $2.4bn globally in March 2022

Total payments industry M&A deals worth $2.4bn were announced globally in March 2022, led by Shift4 Payments’ $575m acquisition of Finaro, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 151.8% over the previous month of $941.16m and a drop of 45.3% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $4.33bn.

Comparing M&A deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $1.49bn. At the country level, the China topped the list in terms of deal value at $1.32bn.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry M&A deals globally, followed by Europe and then North America.

The top country in terms of M&A deals activity in March 2022 was the US with seven deals, followed by the Uruguay with two and Japan with two.

In 2022, as of March, payments M&A deals worth $3.94bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 100.4% year on year.

payments industry M&A deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five M&A deals accounted for 43.9% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments M&A deals stood at $1.04bn, against the overall value of $2.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry M&A deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shift4 Payments $575m acquisition deal with Finaro

2) The $161.7m acquisition of Catapult Ventures by Asia Pacific Strategic Investments

3) Hometown Financial Group $146.5m acquisition deal with Randolph Bancorp

4) The $144.83m acquisition of Instabank by Lunar Way

5) Sichuan Sinco Biotech $10.45m acquisition deal with Deyang Yisida Biotech