Total payments industry deals worth $725.9m were announced globally for November 2022, with Bakkt Holdings’s $200m acquisition deal with Apex Crypto being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked a decrease of 94.1% over the previous month of $12.26bn and a drop of 80.8% when compared with the last 12-month average of $3.77bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 26.19% with 62 deals in November 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 84 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $267.9m in November 2022.
payments industry deals in November 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 67.6% of the overall value during November 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $490.53m, against the overall value of $725.9m recorded for the month.
The top five payments industry deals of November 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Bakkt Holdings’s $200m acquisition deal with Apex Crypto
2) The $94.68m merger of J Trust and Mirainovate
3) PayPoint’s $94.35m acquisition deal with Appreciate Group
4) The $73.7m acquisition of Chongqing Ant Consumer Finance by Jiangsu Yuyue Medical Equipment & Supply
5) Cadenza Ventures, CMT Digital Ventures, DST Global, FTX Ventures, Goodwater Capital and Valor Capital Management’s $27.8m acquisition deal with Lemon Cash