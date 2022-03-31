Payments industry deals total $6.3bn globally in February 2022

Total payments industry deals worth $6.3bn were announced globally for February 2022, with the $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.
The value marked an increase of 200.5% over the previous month of $2.08bn and a drop of 14.03% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.27bn.
In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a rise of 2.53% with 81 deals in February 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 79 deals.
In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $3.51bn in February 2022.
payments industry deals in February 2022: Top deals
The top five deals accounted for 76.7% of the overall value during February 2022.
The combined value of the top five deals stood at $4.79bn, against the overall value of $6.3bn recorded for the month.
The top five payments industry deals of February 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:
1) Madison Dearborn Capital Partners $2.66bn private equity deal with Moneygram International
2) The $788.31m acquisition of LIS Holding by PostePay
3) FSI $559.41m private equity deal for 60% stake in BCC Pay
4) The $497m venture financing of Scalapay by Deimos Ventures,Fasanara Capital Credit Strategies Fund,Moore Capital Management,Rakesh Gangwal,Tencent Holdings,Tiger Global Management and Willoughby Capital Management
5) Integrum Holdings $290m private equity deal with Merchant e-Solutions