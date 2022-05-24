Payments industry deals total $4bn globally in April 2022

Total Payments industry deals worth $4bn were announced globally for April 2022, with the Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition of Wyre being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 23.1% over the previous month of $5.15bn and a drop of 46.5% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.4bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 7.50% with 74 deals in April 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 80 deals.

In value terms, North America led the activity with deals worth $2.02bn in April 2022.

Payments industry deals in April 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 77.7% of the overall value during April 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $3.07bn, against the overall value of $4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Payments industry deals of April 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Bolt Financial $1.5bn acquisition deal with Wyre

2) The $764.98m acquisition of Leumi Card by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings

3) BlackRock,Fidelity Investments,Fin Capital and Marshall Wace $400m private equity deal with Circle Internet Financial

4) The $210m acquisition of Voyager Innovations by EDBI,First PacificLimited,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings

5) Wei Zhou $200m acquisition deal with Coins.ph

