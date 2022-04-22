Payments industry deals total $4.3bn globally in March 2022

Total payments industry deals worth $4.3bn were announced globally for March 2022, with the $575m acquisition of Finaro being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked a decrease of 21.2% over the previous month of $5.39bn and a drop of 42.2% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.35bn.

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 6.10% with 77 deals in March 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 82 deals.

In value terms, Asia-Pacific led the activity with deals worth $1.88bn in March 2022.

payments industry deals in March 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 40% of the overall value during March 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.7bn, against the overall value of $4.3bn recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry deals of March 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Shift4 Payments $575m acquisition deal with Finaro

2) The $360m private equity deal for 49% stake in Prisma Medios de Pago by Advent International

3) Bain Capital Ventures,BlackRock,Galaxy Digital,Greycroft Partners,Industry Ventures Fund IV,Owl Rock Capital,Senator Investment Group,Thirty Five Ventures,Torch Capital and TPG Capital $300m venture financing deal with Acorns Grow

4) The $245m venture financing of FattMerchant by Blue Star Innovation Partners,Greater Sum Ventures and HarbourVest Partners

5) First American Financial,Foundry Group,Mauricio Umansky,National Association of Realtors,Night Shyamalan and RRE Ventures $220m venture financing deal with Knockaway