Payments industry deals total $1.8bn globally in June 2022

Total Payments industry deals worth $1.8bn were announced globally for June 2022, with the $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments being the sector’s biggest investment, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

Embed this chart Embed this chart into your website Copy and paste the image source into your website to display the chart.

The value marked an increase of 32.1% over the previous month of $1.37bn and a drop of 74.3% when compared with the last 12-month average of $7.04bn.

Related Articles

In terms of number of deals, the sector saw a drop of 1.28% with 77 deals in June 2022 when compared to the last 12-month average of 78 deals.

In value terms, Europe led the activity with deals worth $1.06bn in June 2022.

Payments industry deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five deals accounted for 61.7% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five deals stood at $1.12bn, against the overall value of $1.8bn recorded for the month.

The top five Payments industry deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $158m venture financing of Entrepreneur First by a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield

3) Adams Street Partners,B Capital Group,GIC,Thoma Bravo,Tiger Global Management and Wellington ManagementLLP $150m venture financing deal with FalconX

4) The $100m venture financing of Kushki by Clocktower Ventures,DILA Capital,Kaszek Ventures and SoftBank Latin America Fund

5) Acrew Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,General Atlantic,IFC Catalyst Fund,Mouro Capital,Prosus Ventures,Quona Capital Management and Western Technology Investment $90m venture financing deal with Klar

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.