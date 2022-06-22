Payments industry cross border venture financing deals total $870.3m globally in May 2022

The $300m venture financing of Xendit was the Payments industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $870.3m were announced globally in May 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 70.5% over the previous month of $510.36m and a drop of 36.9% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.38bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $477.88m. At the country level, the Indonesia topped the list in terms of deal value at $300m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for Payments industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Europe and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in May 2022 was the India with two deals, followed by the Singapore with two and the US with two.

In 2022, as of May, Payments cross border venture financing deals worth $3.81bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 46.02% year on year.

Payments industry cross border venture financing deals in May 2022: Top deals

The top five Payments industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 79.9% of the overall value during May 2022.

The combined value of the top five Payments cross border venture financing deals stood at $695.2m, against the overall value of $870.3m recorded for the month.

The top five Payments industry cross border venture financing deals of May 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Accel,Amasia,Coatue,EV Growth ,Goat Capital,Insight Partners,Intudo Ventures,Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global Management $300m venture financing deal with Xendit

2) The $145.2m venture financing of Neo Financial Technologies by Altos Ventures,Blank Slate Ventures,Gaingels,Knollwood Investment Advisory,Maple VC Partners,Tribe Capital and Valar Ventures

3) DST Global and World Innovation Lab (WiL fund) $115m venture financing deal with Upsider

4) The $70m venture financing of Transfermate by RPMI Railpen

5) Accel,Amitabh Jhawar,Eurazeo,Global PayTech Ventures,Harry Stebbings,Ilkka Paananen,OpenOcean,OTB Ventures and SpeedInvest $65m venture financing deal with Kevin EU UAB

