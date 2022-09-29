Payments industry cross border venture financing deals total $641.2m globally in August 2022

The $250m venture financing of PT Espay Debit Indonesia Koe was the payments industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $641.2m were announced globally in August 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 10.8% over the previous month of $578.98m and a drop of 49.1% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.26bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Asia-Pacific held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $446m. At the country level, the Indonesia topped the list in terms of deal value at $250m.

In terms of volumes, Asia-Pacific emerged as the top region for payments industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by North America and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in August 2022 was the India with four deals, followed by the Singapore with three and the US with three.

In 2022, as of August, payments cross border venture financing deals worth $7.61bn were announced globally, marking an increase of 40.5% year on year.

payments industry cross border venture financing deals in August 2022: Top deals

The top five payments industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 78.8% of the overall value during August 2022.

The combined value of the top five payments cross border venture financing deals stood at $505m, against the overall value of $641.2m recorded for the month.

The top five payments industry cross border venture financing deals of August 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) Lazada Group and Sinar Mas $250m venture financing deal with PT Espay Debit Indonesia Koe

2) The $110m venture financing of Early SalaryLtd. by Norwest Venture Partners, Piramal Capital and Housing Finance and The Rise Fund

3) Checkout, Coatue Management, Endeavor Catalyst, Sanabil Investments and Shorooq Partners $100m venture financing deal with Nakhla IT Systems

4) The $25m venture financing of Pagaleve Tecnologia Financeira by Endeavor ScaleUp Ventures, Entree Capital, Founder Collective, Janeiro Energy, OIF Ventures and Salesforce Ventures

5) Afore Capital, Josh Buckley, Keith Rabois, Kevin Hartz, The Chainsmokers, The Weeknd and Xfund $20m venture financing deal with Pomelo

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

