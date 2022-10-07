Payments industry cross border venture financing deals total $2.8bn globally in Q2 2022

Total Payments industry cross border venture financing deals worth $2.8bn were announced globally in Q2 2022, led by $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 23.7% over the previous quarter and a drop of 35.02% when compared with the last four-quarter average, which stood at $4.34bn.

Comparing cross border deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals worth $1.21bn in the period. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $887.55m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Payments industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Asia-Pacific and then Middle East and Africa.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in Q2 2022 was the India with nine deals, followed by the UK with nine and France with eight.

In 2022, at the end of , cross border venture financing deals worth $2.8bn were announced globally in Payments industry, marking a decrease of 46.5% year on year.

Cross Border venture financing deals in Payments industry in Q2 2022: Top deals

The top five cross border venture financing deals in Payments industry accounted for 50.6% of the overall value during Q2 2022.

The combined value of the top five cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.43bn, against the overall value of $2.8bn recorded for the quarter.

The top five Payments industry cross border venture financing deals of Q2 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $300m venture financing of Xendit by Accel,Amasia,Coatue,EV Growth ,Goat Capital,Insight Partners,Intudo Ventures,Kleiner Perkins and Tiger Global Management

3) EDBI,First Pacific,IFC Emerging Asia Fund,IFC Financial Institutions Growth Fund,International Finance Corporation(US),KKRInc,PLDT,SIG Venture Capital and Tencent Holdings $210m venture financing deal with Voyager Innovations

4) The $158m venture financing of Entrepreneur First by a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield

5) Alpha Wave Ventures,Dragoneer Investment Group,Falcon Edge Capital,Lathe Investments,Sofina Ventures and Tiger Global Management $140m venture financing deal with Dreamplug Technologies

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

GlobalData tracks real-time data concerning all merger and acquisition, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world from thousands of company websites and other reliable sources.

More in-depth reports and analysis on all reported deals are available for subscribers to GlobalData’s deals database.