Payments industry cross border venture financing deals total $1.4bn globally in June 2022

The $621.67m venture financing of SumUp Payments was the Payments industry’s top cross border venture financing deal as total deals worth $1.4bn were announced globally in June 2022, according to GlobalData’s deals database.

The value marked an increase of 94.7% over the previous month of $739.55m and a rise of 11.6% when compared with the last 12-month average, which stood at $1.29bn.

Comparing cross border venture financing deals value in different regions of the globe, Europe held the top position, with total announced deals in the period worth $931.08m. At the country level, the UK topped the list in terms of deal value at $779.67m.

In terms of volumes, Europe emerged as the top region for Payments industry cross border venture financing deals globally, followed by Middle East and Africa and then Asia-Pacific.

The top country in terms of cross border venture financing deals activity in June 2022 was the France with six deals, followed by the India with four and Mexico with two.

In 2022, as of June, Payments cross border venture financing deals worth $5.1bn were announced globally, marking a decrease of 46.5% year on year.

Payments industry cross border venture financing deals in June 2022: Top deals

The top five Payments industry cross border venture financing deals accounted for 73% of the overall value during June 2022.

The combined value of the top five Payments cross border venture financing deals stood at $1.05bn, against the overall value of $1.4bn recorded for the month.

The top five Payments industry cross border venture financing deals of June 2022 tracked by GlobalData were:

1) B Capital Tech Opportunities,BlackRock,btov Partners,Centerbridge Partners,Crestline Investors,Fin Capital and Sentinel Dome Partners $621.67m venture financing deal with SumUp Payments

2) The $158m venture financing of Entrepreneur First by a16z,Bloomsbury AI,Claire Hughes Johnson,Credit Kudos,Deeptide,Elad Gil,GV Management Co,John Collison,Lachy Groom,Magic Pony Technology,Matt Mullenweg,Matt Robinson,Nat Friedman,PassFort,Patrick Collison,Reid Hoffman,Sara Clemens,Sarah Leary,Scape Group,Sequoia Capital Operations,SoftBank Group,Sonantic,Taavet Hinrikus and Tom Blomfield

3) Clocktower Ventures,DILA Capital,Kaszek Ventures and SoftBank Latin America Fund $100m venture financing deal with Kushki

4) The $90m venture financing of Klar by Acrew Capital,Endeavor Catalyst,General Atlantic,IFC Catalyst Fund,Mouro Capital,Prosus Ventures,Quona Capital Management and Western Technology Investment

5) Brunei Investment Agency,Endiya Partners,Sistema Asia Capital,VentureEast,Vertex Growth Fund and Vertex VenturesAsia & India $80m venture financing deal with OnEMi Technology Solutions

Verdict deals analysis methodology

This analysis considers only announced and completed cross border deals from the GlobalData financial deals database and excludes all terminated and rumoured deals. Country and industry are defined according to the headquarters and dominant industry of the target firm. The term ‘acquisition’ refers to both completed deals and those in the bidding stage.

